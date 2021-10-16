  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Rains make a comeback in Hyderabad

Rains make a comeback in Hyderabad
x

Rains make a comeback in Hyderabad

Highlights

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) asked the public to be on alert in the wake of heavy rain prediction in Telangana for the next few days.

After a dry spell, rains made a comeback in Hyderabad with several areas received the showers on Saturday noon. Areas like Vanasthalipuram, Miyapur, Kismatpura, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Gandipet, Bandlaguda, Shamshabad, Langer Houz, Golconda, Mehdipatnam received witnessed heavy rainfall.

Motorists had a tough time to travel on the roads inundated with rain water. Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) asked the public to be on alert in the wake of heavy rain prediction in Telangana for the next few days. It is already known that people residing in low-lying areas struggled with the water entering their homes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X