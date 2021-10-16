Rains make a comeback in Hyderabad

After a dry spell, rains made a comeback in Hyderabad with several areas received the showers on Saturday noon. Areas like Vanasthalipuram, Miyapur, Kismatpura, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Gandipet, Bandlaguda, Shamshabad, Langer Houz, Golconda, Mehdipatnam received witnessed heavy rainfall.



Motorists had a tough time to travel on the roads inundated with rain water. Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) asked the public to be on alert in the wake of heavy rain prediction in Telangana for the next few days. It is already known that people residing in low-lying areas struggled with the water entering their homes.