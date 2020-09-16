Rains wreak havoc across Palamuru

Mahabubnagar: The incessant rains for the past two days across various parts of Palamuru region have created havoc causing severe problems not only to the farmers but also commuters and residents across the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.



Tallacheruvu Lake in Wanaparthy district was encroached and plots, ventures and buildings have come up. Now this lake, for the first time in two decades, was full of water to its brim. As illegal structures came up in the lake, water was overflowing from the lake into the colonies, residential houses near Rama Theater, Swethanagar colony, Sankar Gunj, government hospital, Chintala Hanuman temple and Subhaswada regions in the district.

A resident of Wanaparthy, Nagesh, said at least now the authorities must wake up and remove illegal encroachments surrounding the lake and protect the people from drowning.

As the situation reached beyond control, the municipal authorities acted swiftly with JCBs and tried to stop the water flowing into the colonies. As the people started protests, Municipal Chairman Gattu yadav, Vice-Chairman Vakiti Sridhar along with municipal authorities visited the affected areas and extended help to the people. Later, they promised of removing all encroachments and make sure in future they do not get affected by the inflowing floods from the lake.

Similar inundation of residential areas and traffic jams was witnessed in Pebbair mandal, where Wanaparthy, Kollapur roads were blocked due to heavy floods from the lakes flowing along the highways.

In Narayanpet district also, Dandam Lake in Kosgi mandal got breach in its bund leading to the inundation of crops causing heavy loss to the farmers. Singaram Lake in Narayanpet mandal headquarters was also overflowing causing inundation of various villages like Shernapally, Jajapur etc. The road connectivity to these villages was completely blocked due to heavy flooding across the roads.

With heavy flows coming from the upstream Karnataka region, the Sangambanda Chittam

Narsireddy reservoir has been filled up to its brim. With this, the eight gates of the project have been lifted and water is being released downwards into the Jurala reservoir.

According to officials, the Sangambanda reservoir is receiving 15000 cusecs of water from upstream and the same amount is being released downwards lifting all the 8 gates. The total capacity of Sangambanda reservoir is 3.3 TMC at present it is stocking 2.60 TMC feet of water.