Raise KRMB issue in Parl: KCR tells BRS MPs

Hyderabad: In his first meeting with the party leaders after the hip replacement surgery he had undergone recently, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao tried to infuse enthusiasm among them saying that the BRS was organisationally very strong party and it would on top again in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the Parliamentary party meeting on Friday, KCR said since the budget session of the Lok Sabha would begin on February 1, the MPs should raise the issue of the state governments’ proposal to handover the irrigation projects in Telangana under the purview of the KRMB and register their strong protest over it.



Sources said the BRS chief believed that the handing over of the projects to the Krishna River board will be detrimental to the interests of the state. He said how can the projects be transferred under the KRMB when the share of water was yet to be decided between the two states.



The BRS chief wanted the MPs to utilise every opportunity like discussion on President’s Address and budget estimates to raise the issue. He told them that in spite of the defeat, people still believe that it is the BRS which can raise the issues of the people. “Forget about the defeat and strive hard because we still have support from the people,” he told them.

KCR said the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will not have an impact in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “The BJP had nothing to show except Ram Mandir. The BJP leaders are trying to polarise people in the name of temple. Even today a large chunk of the people was striving to have proper food, jobs and social security. We constructed Yadadri but never politicised whereas the BJP has politicised the Ram Mandir,” said the BRS chief. KCR felt that the Congress may not fulfil the promises it had made to the people. Sources said that the Congress had made tall promises to come into power. They gave high hopes to the people but now are looking for excuses. They will not implement even the six guarantees. “After six months people themselves will come on the streets,” said KCR. The BRS chief feels that the triangular contest in the Lok Sabha elections would benefit the party and it can win 16 seats. Sources said that the pink party would start the process of finalising the candidates later.

Sources said that the BRS chief wanted the party leaders to raise the pending issues of the AP Reorganisation Act.