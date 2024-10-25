Live
Just In
Raja Reddy assumes charge as library chairman
Nizamabad: AntaReddy Raja Reddy took charge as the District Library Chairman on Wednesday.
At an event held at the District Central Library, he assumed his new role amidst blessings from Vedic scholars. Former minister and Bodhan MLA P Sudarshan Reddy criticised the previous government for failing to address the issues faced by libraries, which diminished their reputation.
He assured that the current administration has been focusing on resolving these problems since coming into power. He called upon the newly appointed Chairman to uphold the library’s esteemed reputation and work towards further development.
The event was attended by DCC president M Mohan Reddy, former minister M Venkateshwara Rao, former MLC A Narsa Reddy, Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Handan, IDCMS Chairman Tarachand Naik, among others.