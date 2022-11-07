  • Menu
Raja Singh's wife meets Bandi, requests support

Raja Singhs wife meets Bandi Sanjay, requests support
Raja Singh's wife meets Bandi Sanjay, requests support 

Usha Bai, wife of arrested BJP legislator Raja Sing visited the party office and met party president Bandi Sanjay on Monday

Hyderabad: Usha Bai, wife of arrested BJP legislator Raja Sing visited the party office and met party president Bandi Sanjay on Monday and requested to take necessary steps for getting her husband out of jail.

She requested the party president to revoke the show cause notice issued by the party's central leadership to Raja Singh. It was her first visit to the party office though Raja Singh was MLA for two terms.

State BJP leaders have been saying that they have written to the central leadership requesting to revoke the suspension of Raja Singh in the past. Further, it was said that party leadership has decided to provide legal support to Raja Singh in this matter. It is to be noted that BJP leaders Raghunandan Rao and Ramchandra Rao are already supporting Raja Singh legally.

