Rajagopal mocks at KCR's national ambition

Munugodu: Former Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy welcomed the Munugodu by poll notification and added that he had expected that KCR would abolish the State Assembly and go for fresh elections for fear of losing the bypoll.

Along with party the constituency incharge former MP Vivek Venkata Swamy, he participated in press meet held in Munugodu on Monday.

Rajgopal described the by-poll result as the future of the people of Telangana state.

"Former minister and MP late Venkata Swamy fought for Telangana, so also his son Vivek and I played key role for the formation of separate state," the former MLA said.

He said the TRS government is suppressing the questioning voices of the persons who took part in the Telangana movement.

The demons are ruling the State and added that KCR is taking the advantage of people's innocence and poverty.

Pointing to KCR, Rajgopal mocked that how a Chief Minister who is not in a position to pay the salaries of employees in his own state, can give succor to the people in the country.

He said the TRS government is making the people drunkard by setting up liquor shops in villages in order to increase the state revenue.

Munugodu by election is not for the individual, it is election to restore the democracy in the State, he added.

CM KCR never gives time to MLAs to bring the issues of their constituencies to his notice and for necessary action, where as IAS and IPS are are working under the CM, he asserted.

He urged the people to give such a verdict that CM KCR disappears from political scene.

He said he will bring funds from the Centre for Munugodu after his victory.

He exuded confidence that BJP will win Munugodu bypoll and added that development of Telangana is possible only with the BJP.

Meanwhile, a large number youth from Thangedepally under Choutuppal municipal limits joined the BJP in the presence of Rajgopal Reddy.