Rajagopal Reddy hopes for Ministry post

Hyderabad: Congress leader and former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy commented that it would be better if former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao retires from politics. He also made sensational comments on his winning from Gajwel constituency. Rajagopal Reddy said that even if he had contested and campaigned in Gajwel, KCR would have lost.

Rajagopal Reddy expressed happiness over the High Command's selection of senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as the Deputy CM of Telangana. Thursday morning he went to Bhatti's residence and congratulated him. Speaking to the media in front of Bhatti's residence on this occasion, former CM made sensational comments on KCR.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said that he hopes to serve as a minister in the Congress government. He expressed hope that even if he does not get a place in the cabinet now, he will definitely get a place in the second phase (expansion of the cabinet). He explained that if he takes the post of minister, he will serve the people more.

He said that the Congress government is working for the all-round development of Telangana. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said that the state will be made a role model for the entire country.