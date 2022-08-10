Rajagopal's resignation a senseless political act to fool people: CPI leader Paramesh Goud

Mahbubnagar:Taking pot shot at Rajagopal Reddy, CPI senior leader Paramesh Goud said that his resignation was a senseless and a political gimmick to fool the people of his constituency.

He said that it is laughable on the part of former MLA for blaming the TRS government and Chief Minister KCR's unsupportive and non-cooperation of the government for the development of his constituency as reasons for his resignation.

The CPI leader alleged that former Congress MLA is definitely having some background understanding with the BJP party and may have some hidden deals that forced him to resign from his MLA post and forcing by-elections on the people of Munugodu. "It is clear from the act of Munugodu MLA that he is having some kind of deals with the BJP party and that is why he has taken such a serious decision of resigning from Congress.

Was he really serious of developing of his constituency, instead of joining the BJP, he should have joined TRS party which would have made more easy deal with the ruling party to garner more funds for the development of Munugodu constituency. But it is ironic that the congress party MLA is joining BJP party and blaming the TRS party for his resignation. The people are not fools. Very soon the people of his constituency will teach him a lesson for breaching their trust and forcing them to go for elections," said the CPI district secretary.

The CPI leader slammed the BJP party for encouraging poaching of MLAs from one party to the other by luring them with contracts and crores of rupees. He said that the BJP is not only flaring up communal violence and creating rifts amongst different communities in the country but at the same time it is destabilizing various governments in the state and trying to gain politically.