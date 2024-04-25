Rajender Rao Congress candidate for Karimnagar

Karimnagar : After days of suspense and excitement, the Congress leadership announced Velichala Rajender Rao as the Congress candidate for Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. Rajender Rao, who came into politics after imbibing the legacy of his father Velichala Jagapathi Rao. He has been away from active politics for almost a decade, he entered the public arena and made a concerted effort to show his ability and succeeded in winning the ticket.

Rajender Rao completed his BA (Honors) degree from Ram Jas College, New Delhi and completed his MBA from Osmania University in 1981 to 1983. Working as the MD of a construction company, he was elected as the Chairman of Gundi Gopalraopeta Single Window in 1989. From 1991 to 1994, he served as the Chairman of the Karimnagar Market Committee, State Secretary of the Market Committee Chamber, State Joint Secretary and Secretary of the Youth Congress.



From 2001 to 2004, he served as TRS State Secretary and in-charge of youth and student wings. In 2004, he contested as an independent candidate from Choppadandi constituency and secured 30000 votes and came third. He contested as Karimnagar MP in 2009 from Praja Rajyam Party and came third.

