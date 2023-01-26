Rajesh Chandra appointed DCP Bhongir

Bhongir: M Rajesh Chandra has been appointed as the DCP of Yadadri Bhongir zone. DCP K Narayana Reddy who was working here was transferred as Shamshabad DCP. Hyderabad Central Zone DCP Rajesh Chandra has been transferred as Bhongir Zone DCP. Meanwhile, DCP Narayana Reddy, who worked here, will be relieved from duty on Friday.

Naryana Reddy performed duties here for three years, ten months and 15 days

On the occasion of his transfer, Narayana Reddy said that the people of the district are very good. Friendly policing is said to have helped.

He said that he was satisfied with his duties without any problems whenCM KCR came to the district on various occasions. .

He said that he mingled with people of 100 villages during the corona time.

The cooperation of public representatives, officials of various departments and journalists here is unforgettable. New DCP is likely to join the duties on Thursday.