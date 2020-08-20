Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary on Thursday. TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with other senior leaders Bhatti Vikramarka, K Jana Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao and Ponnnala Lakshmaiah, MLA Jagga Reddy, A Sampath Kumar, M Anjan Kumar and others garlanded Rajiv Gandhi's statue at Somajiguda and also paid floral tributes to his portrait at Gandhi Bhavan.



Speaking on the occasion, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Rajiv Gandhi became the Prime Minister at the age of 40 years in very difficult circumstances and left an indelible impression of his regime through a unique style of administration. He reminded that it was Rajiv Gandhi who empowered the youth by granting them voting rights at 18 years of age so as to involve them in the nation building exercise.

He also promoted science and technology at a large scale and inculcated scientific temper among all citizens. He introduced large scale reforms to boost the technological industry by reducing taxes, encouraged modernisation of industries and promoted higher foreign investments in the economy. He was the architect of digital India and father of Information Technology and Telecom revolution in India'.

Uttam also recalled that Rajiv Gandhi championed the cause of Panchayati Raj system through the 72nd Constitutional Amendment. He believed in moral-based politics and therefore, introduced the Anti-Defection Law. The TPCC Chief said that Gandhi-Nehru family gave many sacrifices for the country and laid their lives for the integrity of the nation. However, he alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has been trying to distort history to undermine their contribution in the development of a modern India.