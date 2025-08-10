Rakhi Pournami celebrated on a grand note

Karimnagar: Rakhi is a festival that celebrates the attach-ment between sister and brother on Rakhi Pournami every year.

Women and girls have purchased Rakhis to send them to their brothers who have gone to different places for livelihood especially from areas of Korutla, Jagtial, Metpally Sircilla where there is a lot of migration.

It is a practice for sisters to tie rakhis to their brothers and strengthen their blood bond in celebration of Raksha Bandhan which is cele-brated across the country on Saturday.Rakhis in the market are in a variety of colours and apart from these, Fancy Rakhis, designer Rakhis made with kundans, Rakhis th at resemble jewellery are available in the market, many people have made their own Rakhis a little differently to tie to their brothers.

Shops selling Rakhis turned busy across the Karimnagar district as in rural and urban are-as, women, young women and children are buying Rakhis on large-scale. Every sister and brother look forward to the festival when the Shravana masam begins to tie Rakhi for her brother.

From 10 rupees to 300 rupees, Rakhis studded with special stones are available. Apart from these, 1 gram gold Rakhis and silver Rakhis are being sold in jewellery shops. Small traders in the district buy wholesale from the traders of Gujarat and Rajasthan Tower Circle for retail sale.

Small traders take Rakhis from Peddapalli, SRR rakhi manufacturing unit which is the main centre of rakhis making, and sell Rakhis on pushcarts, roadsides, grocery stores and gen-eral stores in colonies. While there are around 40 wholesale shops in the city, Rakhis are sold by retail traders in different areas.

Due to the free bus services by the TGSRTC, many women and their families travelled to tie rakhis to their brothers. RTC Parcel Service also has set up a special counter for Rakhis booking for customers. Many Rakhis were sent to all cargo booking points in the state from the combined Karimnagar district. Many of the sisters from different parts sent Rakhis to Jawans, who are performing national duties at the borders.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s sister Mani Kaveti Sailaja tied rakhi and his spouse Aparna tied rakhi to the securi-ty personnel, at his residence in Karimnagar.