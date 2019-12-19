Trending :
Ramagundam: Free dental checkup camp held for Kids

A free dental checkup and awareness camp was organised at Kids Corner, run by Deepthi Mahila Samithi, NTPC-Ramagundam on Wednesday

Ramagundam: A free dental checkup and awareness camp was organised at Kids Corner, run by Deepthi Mahila Samithi, NTPC-Ramagundam on Wednesday, wherein 34 kids checked their teeth. Dr KC Hidayathullah, dentist from Dhanwanthari Hospital carried out the dental checkup on students.

Earlier, Dr Hidayathullah along with Dr Sashmita Dash, CMO, initiated with dental awareness talk, educating kids about common dental ailments, especially stressing on tooth decay and gum diseases and measures to prevent from them. The kids were highlighted about the eating patterns and food choices which cause tooth decay.

Kids Corner (in-charge) Aliva Das and others were present on the occasion.

