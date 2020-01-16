Ramagundam: Girl Empowerment Mission Winter Workshop-2020 concludes

Ramagundam: Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) Winter Workshop-2020 concluded on Thursday wherein 120 girls from various Government Schools in the age group of 10-12 years from nearby villages have participated. The programme, launched from January 11, provided an opportunity to refresh the students earlier learning from the month-long GEM programme. Sharing their experience, the GEM children spoke on the learning which will help in a long way in their overall development.



Speaking on the occasion, Daniel, MEO, appreciated NTPC management for giving emphasis on learning for girl students. While parents of GEM girls shared their experience, few girls also performed cultural program as well. Rafiqul Islam, AGM (HR-CSR), teachers, parents and NTPC officials were present on the occasion.