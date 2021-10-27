Ramagundem: NTPC observes Vigilance Awareness Week

Ramagundem: Vigilance Awareness Week-2021 was commenced at NTPC-Ramagundam on Tuesday with vow to make "Self-reliance with Integrity", which is the theme of this year's Vigilance Awareness Week. On the opening day, NTPC CGM-Ramagundam & Telangana Sunil Kumar administered the pledge to all in Hindi and GM (TS) P K Laad administered in English.

Senior officials from NTPC and CISF, AGM (Vigilance) Sudhakar Bhogaraju and employees from NTPC and CISF were present on the occasion while adhering Covid protocols.

The Vigilance Awareness Week will continue till November 01, 2021. To create awareness among all, banners were displayed at strategic locations besides holding of essay writing competition (online) for NTPC and CISF employees and their spouses. A Vendor Meet is also planned on October 28.