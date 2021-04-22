Ramanavami reflects Hindu Dharma: Minister Jagadish

Suryapet/Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said the essence of Ramayana is to realise the good in human society. Sri Rama Navami is being celebrated for hundreds of years is to drive the society towards ethics and Ramanavami reflects Hindu Dharma and its values, he stated.

He attended Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam at Vedanta Bhajan Mandir in Suryapet on Wednesday. Later speaking to the media, Minister Jagadish Reddy lamented that Sri Rama Navami celebrations, which were supposed to celebrate in every street, were forced to cancel in the wake of corona second wave. Special pujas were conducted in accordance with Covid rules, he added.

Jagadish Reddy said that he prayed Lord Rama for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who was tested corona positive and also prayed to liberate the human society from the clutches of corona pandemic.

Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Municipal Chairman Perumandla Annapurnamma and others participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, the celestial wedding of Lord Rama with His Consort Goddess Sita was conducted at all Vaishnavaite temples in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.