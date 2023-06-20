Ramappa temple got UNESCO World Heritage tag due to CM KCR: Minister

Hyderabad: The historic Ramappa temple in Mulugu district had got the UNESCO's World Heritage site tag due to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's efforts, said Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud.

On Tuesday, in the presence of Minister Srinivas Goud, the State Heritage department entered into an agreement with the Deccan Heritage Academy for preparing the required presentation of documents with regard to the historic structure located at Mudumul village of Narayanpet district.

As part of the MoU, the Deccan Heritage Academy prepares the required documents to submit with the UNESCO seeking the recognition of the World Heritage site tag to the Mudumul heritage structure.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Goud said that there were many heritage precincts and monuments in Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taking various steps for the preservation of these structures.

He reminded that the historic Ramappa temple in Mulugu district had got the recognition as the world heritage site due to efforts made by the Chief Minister.

Deccan Heritage Academy chairman Vedakumar, Telangana Heritage Department Deputy Director Ramulu Nayak and others were present.