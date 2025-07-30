Ramchander Rao slams Congress, predicts BJP surge in TG

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao mounted a stinging critique of the Congress party at the Samarashankarava workers’ meeting in Kothagudem, as part of his district tour for local body elections. Addressing party workers, Rao accused Congress of long-standing neglect toward marginalised communities and forecasted a political shift in the region, with the BJP poised for significant victories.

Rao highlighted that Congress governed for over 55 years with only a ministry for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, failing to form dedicated institutions for tribal welfare. In contrast, he credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for establishing a separate ministry, commission, and department for Scheduled Tribes—an action he claimed Congress failed to replicate.

Turning to Other Backwards Classes (OBCs), Rao emphasised that the Modi government gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission, complete with its own chairman and members, marking a first in India’s governance framework. “Why didn’t Congress implement such measures during its decades in power?” he asked.

He launched sharp allegations that Congress exploited caste and religious identities for votes, money, and power. “Believing in Congress is akin to drowning in the Musi and Godavari rivers,” he quipped.

Rao criticised unfulfilled promises from the Chevella Declaration, particularly the pledge to grant Rs 12,000 to SC families and the distribution of Indiramma houses. He condemned Congress for failing to provide job notifications, unemployment benefits, and timely pensions. “Even pensions for senior citizens and the disabled are delayed under Congress,” he said.

The BJP leader expressed frustration over halted farmer-centric schemes, notably the Rythu Bandhu initiative, and questioned how many land title certificates for fallow lands had been issued.