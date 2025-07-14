Live
Ramesh Reddy highlights State’s medical tourism vision
Suryapet: TelanganaTourism Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy attended the ‘Diabetes and Endocrinology Research National Conference – 2025’ as the chief guest at Park Hotel, Hyderabad, on Sunday.
Addressing the gathering, Reddy emphasized the importance of the conference, which aimed to showcase the latest advancements in diabetes prevention, control, and treatment. He congratulated the team from Idea Clinics for organizing the event and for their continued efforts in the field of endocrinology.
He particularly appreciated the ten major research topics initiated by Idea Clinics, focusing on AI-driven solutions and innovative technologies in diabetes treatment.
Highlighting Telangana’s commitment under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership, Patel noted that the state is moving ahead with ambitious plans to transform into a global hub for medical tourism. As part of the Future City Project, nearly 30,000 acres have been earmarked exclusively for the healthcare sector, he revealed.
He said Hyderabad is already evolving into an international medical destination, with patients from various countries arriving for treatment. Stressing the need for continued research on silent diseases like diabetes, he assured full government support.