Live
- Aim to design Tirumala into a planned model town'-TTD EO
- Maha records 65.11 per cent polling, highest in three decades
- Have no trust in pre-poll surveys- DKS
- The Rana Daggubati Show at IFFI 2024, Redefining Celebrity Talk Shows
- TN govt to reject Tungsten mining proposal in Madurai district: Forest Minister
- Bhupesh Baghel threatens defamation case over allegations in Bitcoin scam
- I want to have that chance of playing in IPL, says Swastik Chikara ahead of mega auction
- Damson Technologies Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Ahmedabad with Rs. 200 Crore planned Investment
- Waqf row: BJP stages protest condemning land grab in Karnataka
- President Droupadi Murmu Graces Koti Deepotsavam in Hyderabad
Just In
Ramoji Group Donates ₹30 Crore to Indian School of Business (ISB)
Highlights
The Ramoji Group has made a significant contribution of ₹30 crore to the Indian School of Business (ISB) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.
The Ramoji Group has made a significant contribution of ₹30 crore to the Indian School of Business (ISB) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. This substantial donation aims to support ISB's ongoing educational and research endeavors.
ISB expressed gratitude for the generous contribution, highlighting the importance of such support in enhancing its mission to deliver world-class business education and foster innovation.
The institute lauded the Ramoji Group for its commitment to societal development through education. This sizeable donation stands as a example to the Ramoji Group's dedication to empowering future leaders and promoting academic excellence in India.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS