Ramoji Group Donates ₹30 Crore to Indian School of Business (ISB)

Ramoji Group Donates ₹30 Crore to Indian School of Business (ISB)
Highlights

The Ramoji Group has made a significant contribution of ₹30 crore to the Indian School of Business (ISB) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The Ramoji Group has made a significant contribution of ₹30 crore to the Indian School of Business (ISB) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. This substantial donation aims to support ISB's ongoing educational and research endeavors.

ISB expressed gratitude for the generous contribution, highlighting the importance of such support in enhancing its mission to deliver world-class business education and foster innovation.

The institute lauded the Ramoji Group for its commitment to societal development through education. This sizeable donation stands as a example to the Ramoji Group's dedication to empowering future leaders and promoting academic excellence in India.

