Ranchi High Court judge visits Hyd Police Commissionerate

Hyderabad: Ranchi High Court judge Justice Rajesh Kumar on Monday visited the City Police Commissionerate and interacted with Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

Later, he visited the Abids police station along with him where the CP has explained him about working of CCTVs, 5S, vertical implementation.

After that Justice Rajesh Kumar has visited the Command and Control Centre in CP office where he was explained about IT initiatives, public safety measures enforcement, CCTV projects, workflow of CCC, video enhancement unit and facial recognition.

Later, he watched the video presentation in Traffic Enforcement Unit on ANPR, ITMS, HTRIMS and body-worn cameras.