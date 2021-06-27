Ranga Reddy: AITUC demands Telangana government to resolve employees issue

Ranga Reddy: AITUC and medical contract employees staged a protest against the government on Saturday in Shadnagar. AITUC district president Panuganti Parvathalu said that we have been protesting for the past ten days to include security and sanitation workers working in the medical sector under the PRC.

Speaking on the occasion, Panuganti Parvathalu said that the government is ignoring sanitation workers who clean the hospital on a regular basis by providing all kinds of services to corona patients.

He said that AITUC will continue to fight till all those working in the medical field are made permanent through contract outsourcing. [Later, he demanded the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to open his eyes and abolish the contract system.

AITUC District Secretary M Srinu, Medical Employees Mallesh, Balaraju, Chittibabu, Sujatha, Padma, Indira and others were present.