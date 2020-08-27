Ranga Reddy: BJP felicitates National Best Teacher awardee

Ranga Reddy: Maheshwaram BJP in-charge Andela Sri Ramulu felicitated Umaji Padma Priya, who is the National Best Teacher awardee at her residence on Wednesday.

On this occasion he said that teaching is the greatest act of optimism andteachers light up the world and society.Education has the power to change the world, he added.

The BJP in-charge further pointed that 47 members had been selected for the best teacher award in the country and Padma Priya is the one who has been selected for this award from the State. She will be an inspiration to the people. Her dedication towards educating the children is great. She has made us proud, he added.

Badangpet corporation BJP president Cherukupally Venkat Reddy, corporators N Sunitha Srikanth Goud, Indrasen, PRTU ex-secretary and retired teacher Chenna Keshavulu and others were also present.