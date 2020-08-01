Ranga Reddy: Coal mafia gang busted, eight arrested

Ranga Reddy: The Special Operations Team, LB Nagar zone along with the Police of Ibrahimpatnam on Friday nabbed eight persons who indulged in International adulteration of coal by mixing the inferior quality coal with the high grade consignment being imported from South Africa and Australia, as well as with the coal of Singareni collieries and thereby cheated the needy customers.



Eight persons namely Gunde Raju, Katravath Soma, Challa Amarender Reddy, Kurathala Mallesh, Nizamuddin, Erukala Anjaiah, Sagarala Satyam and Rizwan were arrested and other five are absconding.

A total of 1,050 tons of high grade quality coal, 700 tons of inferior quality coal, two lorries and two JCB's were seized from their possession.

Net cash of Rs 2,50,000/-, 750 tons Singareni collieries Kothagudam coal, 300 tons of Krishnapatnam Shipyard coal,700 tons of Koyagudem coal ash,2 coal loaded lorries,2 earth movers was seized from the accused.

According to Rachakonda police, Gunde Raju has earlier worked at the coal kilns located in the surrounding area of Gaganpahad village under Shamshabad mandal. Later, since about in 2014 he started his own coal business by establishing the coal dump yards here and there, during the year 2018, he started the coal dumping yard names as Venkateshwar Traders Unit in the land that belongs to Ram Reddy under the limits of Ramdaspally village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal under the supervision of his childhood friend Uttampalli Laxman.respectively.

The above arrests were made under the supervision of Mahesh M Bhagwat Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Commissionerate, G Sudheer Babu, Addl Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, Sunpreeth Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police LB Nagar zone, Rachakonda under the direct guidance of J Surender Reddy, Addl Dy Commissioner of Police, Special Operations Team, Rachakonda, by Guruva Reddy, Inspector of Police Ibrahimpatnam PS K Ravi Kumar, Inspector of Police, Sathyanarayana SI of Police & Sri Avinash Babu SI of Police, SOT LB Nagar, staff of Special Operations Team and local Police.