Ranga Reddy: Coronavirus claims 3 lives of a family in 3 days

Ranga Reddy: Covid-19 has proved to be catastrophic for a family after three of its members died in a span of three days in Dubacharla village, Maheshwaram.

A Sukumari and A Satyanarayana, a couple succumbed to Covid-19 in a hospital. Sukumari died on Tuesday morning and later that night, Covid-19 claimed the life of Satyanarayana too. Earlier, another member of the family, A Harish had died due to the same reason.

The district reached the 10,000 mark in the number of positive cases recorded until Sunday and the count goes upto 10,497 adding the new cases recorded till Wednesday. Shadnagar, Maheshwaram, Saroornagar, Serilingampally and Rajendra nagar constituencies have been recording the highest number of cases in the district. As many as 3,686 members have come to an end of their home isolation and the district has 6,039 active cases with 1,466 containment zones.

While 723 have recovered till date, a total of 49 have succumbed to Covid. About 28,507 have been tested in the district so far through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen methods.