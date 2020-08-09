Ranga Reddy: CP VC Sajjanar urges people to donate plasma

Ranga Reddy: Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad VC Sajjanar on Sunday said that plasma donation is a social responsibility. Plasma donors are equal to God as they will be saving lives and society will be grateful to the plasma donors.

Donating plasma is a noble cause and requested people to help the needy by donating plasma. By the plasma donation one can help three persons at once. Many successfully treated Covid patients have been coming forward and donating their plasma to save the lives of others within a week after the inception of the portal donateplasma.scsc.in, he said.

He further informed that the Cyberabad police collected data base of 1,000 donors. It is not so easy to match the blood of donor and the recipient. Thus, Cyberabad police formed separate teams and are coordinating to categorise the blood groups and help the needy people, he added.

CP further appealed people to not be partial towards the Covid patients. If anyone find such things happening, the public is requested to report to the number 9490617444.

CP also requested the public to be alert regarding plasma donation fraudsters. CP warned the people who cheat in the name of being plasma donors and asked the public to report any such cases on the number mentioned.