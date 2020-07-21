Ranga Reddy: Mega blood donation camp organised

Ranga Reddy: Kottur Police has organised a mega blood donation drive in Kottur under the auspices of the Kottur police. About 120 youths participated and donated blood.

On the occasion, Shadnagar ACP Surender said, "I am very happy that more youth are coming and donating blood and contributing there part for the Thalassemia patients. I want the youth to move forward with more service mindset.

"Thuppara Ravinder, Sagar, Anil, Kothuru Anji, Siva Chari, Ramakrishna, Rajasekhar, Nagesh, Venkatesh, Ganesh Joguganesh, Sai Chari, Kiran, Pradeep, Kittu, Varun, Sandeep, Ajay, Srikanth, Ravi etc. participated in the programme.