Ranga Reddy: Mega blood donation camp organised by Cyberabad police

Ranga Reddy: Mega blood donation camp was organised by Cyberabad police on Wednesday. Commissioner VC Sajjanar inaugurated the blood camp in cyberabad police commissionerate.



He said that due to corona lockdown the blood reserves at blood banks are very low and in a bid to help Thalassemia, Cancer, accident patients and pregnant ladies, we are conducting blood donation drives across Cyberabad. He also appreciated the blood donors who participated in the camp. At the end of the camp Cyberabad CP distributed certificates and small gift packs with plant to the blood donors. DCP (W&CSW) Anasuya said donating blood is a noble cause and requested to help the needy people by donating the blood. She further stated that by donating the blood one will help 3 persons lives. Three needy persons will get RBC, Plasma, Platelets. SCSC General Secretary said Krishna yedula said Thalassemia patients need blood every 15-20 days lifelong. While we all are staying safe and indoors in Covid times, the blood donations came to a standstill, and the future of many Thalassemia patients is now uncertain. A database pool of donors is maintained on the SCSC website for all emergency needs he added. More than 400+ registered for donation camp.

The participants in the blood donation were Commissioner Cyberabad CP Shri VC Sajjanar, IPS, DCP (W & CSW) Anasuya, ADCP SB Ghouse Mohiuddin, ADCP (CAR) Hqtrs Manikraj, ADCP (CSW) Hqtrs Venkat Reddy, ADCP (Crimes I) Kavitha, ADCP (Admin) Lavanya NJP, ACP Miyapur Krishnaprasad, ACP CAR Hqtrs Laxmi Narayana, Estate Officer ACP Santhosh Kumar, SCSC General Secretary Krishna Yedula, SCSC Associate Director PCS Reddy, Indian Red Cross Society Vice President Pandu & AR Staff & SCSC Volunteers, G4S Security, Action Group Security, I lab, Skyview, OGH, Nilofour Hospital and Medical Staff .