Ranga Reddy: Patrol vehicles launched to prevent road accidents

Ranga Reddy: Rajendranagar Traffic ACP Vishwa Prasad along with ACP Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday launched two patrol vehicles on Bijapur-Hyderabad National Highway to prevent accidents under Moinabad police station limits.

Speaking on the occasion, the police officials said that the accidents were taking place as the road was congested. They said the patrol vehicles would help the motorists tomanoeuvre their vehicles well.

While one vehiclewould patrol from the TS Police Academy to Tolukatta crossroad, the second one would patrol from Tholukatta to Chittampalli in the Chevella region.

They further said there would be a total of six police personnel patrolling the road round-the-clock.

Moinabad CI Raju, Rajendranagar Traffic Reserve CI Lavakumar Reddy, ASI Srisailam, Moinabad Police Station staff and others were present.