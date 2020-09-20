Vikarabad Collector Pausumi Basu inspects damaged road, streams

Ranga Reddy: Vikarabad Collector Pausumi Basu inspects the damage roads and the overflowing Bacharam and Dornal streams in Dharur mandal on Saturday.

On the occasion, the collector instructed the officials to arrange barricades near damage roads and divert the traffic from alternative routes so, that the commuters will not be facing any problem.

She also instructed the officials to take measures so, that no mishap should take place near to the streams and damage roads. RDO Upender Reddy, MPO, Sarpanch, Engineering department officials were also present.