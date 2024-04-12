Rangareddy: An upbeat Konda Vishweshwar confident of victory in Chevella

Rangareddy : Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP candidate for the Chevella constituency, asserted his confidence in securing victory as he embarked on the Praja Ashirwada Yatra. Making his intentions clear, Vishweswar Reddy vowed to address the concerns of Chevella's residents upon assuming office as their Member of Parliament.

During his visit to various villages within Chevella and Moinabad mandals, including Pamena, Kandavada, Palgutla, Nakkalapalli, Ketireddypalli, and Venkatapur, he engaged with locals to understand their pressing issues. Promising swift action, he assured the community that their problems would be addressed promptly once he assumed office.

Expressing dismay at the State's financial predicament under the governance of BRS and Congress, Vishweswar Reddy criticised the incumbent Congress government for failing to deliver on its promises, including the much-touted six guarantees and the Kaleshwaram project. He emphasised his confidence in Narendra Modi's leadership, predicting a certain victory for the Prime Minister in the upcoming general elections.



Amidst his political endeavours, Vishweswar Reddy also extended warm wishes to the Muslim community on the occasion of Ramzan. During his visit to Kandavada village, he participated in special prayers at the local mosque, highlighting the importance of communal harmony under Modi's leadership and expressing hope for joy and happiness in the lives of Muslim brothers during Ramzan. The Praja Ashirwada Yatra witnessed the participation of Chevella BJP convener KS Ratnam, party presidents from Chevella and Moinabad mandals, senior leaders, enthusiastic party workers, and a multitude of supporters.

