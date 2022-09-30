Rangareddy Collector Amoy Kumar participates in Bathukamma celebrations 

Rangareddy: District Collector Amoy Kumar said that Bathukamma is a festival that all women celebrate with joy and splendor.

District Collector Amoy Kumar along with Additional Collector Pratik Jain and Revenue department officer Haripriya participated as chief guest at the Bathukamma celebration programme organised under the auspices of District Welfare Department at the integrated Collectorate on Thursday. Later they played Bathukamma with the female employees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that apart from spreading joy and affection, Bathukamma reflects the values of the festival. He said that the government declared Bathukamma as a state festival. He said that the culture of worshiping flowers like nowhere else in the world is in the state of Telangana and women celebrate this festival with great joy and enthusiasm. Bathukamma is a symbol of self-respect of Telangana women. On this occasion, the Collector wished Bathukamma and Dussehra to the people.

Later, Collector Amoy Kumar also released a poster on the occasion of World Elderly Day.

District Welfare Department Officer Moti, AO Pramila, district officers, women employees, CDPOs of various mandals, welfare department staff and others participated in these celebrations.