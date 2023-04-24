Rangareddy: Give opportunity to BJP to end Rakshas Raj says chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Rangareddy : State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday asked people in the State to give the party an opportunity to come to power. Addressing the 'Vijaya Sankalp Sabha' at Chevella, he said the Narendra Modi government was taking steps to develop Telangana, while the BRS dispensation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao allowed it to go bankrupt.

Bandi reiterated that once the party comes to power, the government will provide free education, and medical services, announce a job calendar, PM Fasal Bhima Yojana to farmers and disbursal of salaries on the first of every month.

He appealed to people to support the party to end the "corrupt, devil-run family rule" in Telangana and establish Rama Rajya. "The party cadre will not be deterred by lathis, cases and jails until bringing Rama Rajya", he asserted.

Earlier, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and State general secretary GujjalaPremender Reddy lashed out at the government and the CM for letting down the State and people on all fronts, ushering in corruption with a dictatorial and family rule.

Party Rangareddy district president BokkaNarshimha Reddy said the 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' has become a grand success with mass turnout of people. The meeting will have a huge impact on the party in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the evening to address the meeting. He was welcomed by Bandi, Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, BJP national OBC Morcha president K Laxman and senior State leaders.

At the airport Shah held a closed-door meeting with senior party leaders on the current political scenario in the State and the action plans to take on the BRS.

The police made elaborate security arrangements at the airport and at a private hotel where Shah met the party leaders and along the route to Chevella.

After meeting Shah Dr. Laxman said his visit to Chevalla would undoubtedly give a boost to the party. He said that the party would form government in Telangana after the Assembly elections.