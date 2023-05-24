Rangareddy: GO 118 brings cheers to Sikh Chowni residents

Rangareddy : Rejoicing in the solace of government’s offered remedy for regularisation, the Sikh community residing in Sikh Chowni, Rajendra Nagar, Rangareddy district, eagerly flock to the local Sub Registrar office to initiate the process of legalising their ancestral lands, which they assert were granted to them by the erstwhile ruler, HEH the Nizam, centuries ago.

It is reported that a significant number of households, totalling over 900, have thus far submitted applications for the regularisation of their lands in Sikh Chowni, Rajendra Nagar, in accordance with G.O. No. 118 issued by the government.

According to K. Chandrasekhar, the Mandal Revenue Officer of Rajendra Nagar, the regularisation process for land in Survey Number 289/1-6 is being conducted under the authority of G.O. No. 118, issued by the government on October 28, 2022. “Out of the 915 applications received thus far, 726 have been successfully processed, resulting in the execution of conveyance deeds for 355 beneficiaries. However, approximately 50 pending applications remain as of Tuesday,” shared the official.

Conveyance deeds are being executed upon payment of the prescribed registration fee of Rs 250 per square yard, as set by the government, with the official noting that the deeds are being processed promptly upon the parties' approach.

As per the directives, applications seeking regularisation of land up to 1,000 square yards are being accepted, and conveyance deeds are being granted to eligible beneficiaries upon the payment of the registration fee of Rs. 250 per square yard, as mandated by the government.

The official stated, “Ten cases of familial disputes have emerged during the conveyance deed execution process. However, two of these disputes have been amicably resolved thus far, and we remain hopeful that the remaining conflicts will be resolved before the conclusion of the process.”

To determine the precise count of eligible individuals in the area to be included under the order, four teams of revenue officials conducted a thorough survey. Subsequently, a comprehensive report was submitted to the Rangareddy district collector, serving as the foundation for the release of G.O. Ms. No. 118, elucidating the procedural framework and criteria for land regularisation in Sikh Chawani, Rajendranagar.

The beneficiaries, predominantly Sikhs, proudly assert that the land they have inhabited for generations was bestowed upon them by HEH the Nizam, several centuries ago, as a gesture of gratitude for the cavalry support provided by Maharaja Ranjeet Singh during the Nizam’s tax collection endeavors in the erstwhile Hyderabad State.