Rangareddy: Leaders call for extension of Dalit Bandhu scheme

In an event held on Friday, a petition urging the extension of the Dalit Bandhu scheme was presented to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the esteemed writer of the Indian Constitution under the auspices of BJP Dalit Morcha.

Rangareddy: In an event held on Friday, a petition urging the extension of the Dalit Bandhu scheme was presented to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the esteemed writer of the Indian Constitution under the auspices of BJP Dalit Morcha. The gathering witnessed thepresence of Mahabubnagar Parliament Co-Convenor, Amudapuram Narasimha Goud, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Narasimha Goud emphasised the need for the Dalit Bandhu scheme to be extended to all deserving Dalits across the State, highlighting its successful implementation during the recent Huzurabad elections.

He pledged unwavering support to the cause and expressed his determination to fight alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party until discrimination against Dalits is eradicated, and their rights are genuinely fulfilled.

Kothur Mandal President Mal Reddy Mahender Reddy, Rangareddy District Yuvamorcha Secretary AmudapuramRandhir Goud, Mangali Ramesh, Venuchari, Bindla Kiran, Varun, Madhusudhan, Emme Naveen, Pamula Shekar, and others were present.

