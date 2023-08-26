Rangareddy: New pelican signal enhances pedestrian safety

Rangareddy: A significant stride towards bolstering pedestrian safety was achieved as a new pelican signal was inaugurated in Madhapur on Friday. This launch marks a pivotal juncture within the “Safe City Project,” a comprehensive exercise aimed at ensuring the protection and welfare of the local populace. Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra, Cyberabad Traffic DCP Harshavardhan, Madhapur DCP Sandeep, Madhapur Traffic ADCP Srinivas Reddy, SCSC Traffic Forum Joint Secretary Srinivas, and Raghunandan, the Director of the “Safe City Project” were present.

CP Stephen Ravindra underscored the paramount importance of pedestrian safety, particularly at crossing points susceptible to accidents. He stressed that the implementation of the pelican signal is to prevent accidents at pedestrian crossings. This initiative harmonises seamlessly with the overarching objective of the project which aims to cultivate a safer urban milieu. The event also served as an occasion to acknowledge the diligent efforts of SCSC and traffic volunteers, who play a pivotal role in ameliorating traffic conditions across Cyberabad.

He lauded their unwavering dedication to service and the tangible improvements they effectuate in traffic management and reiterated that the installment of the pelican traffic signal aligns with the ongoing project signifying the government’s unwavering commitment to prioritising the safety of residents. He divulged plans for additional pelican signals to be commissioned in the near future. Shedding light on the programme’s reach, Cyberabad Traffic DCP Harshavardhan conveyed that a cumulative tally of 44 pelican signals have been operationalised in Cyberabad to date.These signals are strategically situated at pedestrian crossings, serving as formidable deterrents against accidents and ensuring pedestrians’ secure traversal.

The event bore witness to the presence of an array of dignitaries, including Madhapur Traffic Inspector Narsaiah, SCSC Traffic Forum Joint Secretary Srinivas, Director of the “Safe City Project ”Raghunandan, in addition to traffic volunteers and staff.