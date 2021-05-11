Top
Rangareddy: Stone laid for road works

Rangareddy: Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Eta Ganesh along with village Sarpanch Ellamma and MPTC Katna Latha on Monday laid stone for laying of CC road...

Rangareddy: Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Eta Ganesh along with village Sarpanch Ellamma and MPTC Katna Latha on Monday laid stone for laying of CC road in Motkulaguda village under Nandigama zone.

A total of Rs 10 lakh were sanctioned with Rs 5 lakh of ZP funds and Rs 5 lakh of SDF funds for the road works. Later, on the occasion of MLA Anjaiah Yadav's birthday, saplings were planted in Motkulaguda village by Eta Ganesh and others on the panchayat premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Eta Ganesh said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was developing villages in all possible ways and sanctioning huge amounts of funds for providing all facilities.

In Shadnagar constituency, with special initiative by MLA Anjaiah Yadav, BT roads and CC roads were being laid in villages, he added. Local TRS leaders, villagers and others were present.

