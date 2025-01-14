Rangoli competitions held by Hindu Utsava Samiti

Nirmal: MLA Pawar Rama Rao Patel attended rangoli competition programme as the chief guest; the event was organised by Hindu Utsava Samiti at Narsimha Kalyana Mandapam in Bhainsa on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion he said, “Festivals are a symbol of cultural traditions.”

He stated, “It is said that Sankranti festival is the biggest festival in South India, and it is celebrated in different ways all over the country.”

Afterwards, prizes were distributed to the winners. Bhagavad Gita books were given as encouragement to all the participants of the competitions.

In the programme, the president of Hindu Utsava Samithi Penda Pu Kashinath, famous doctor’s Dr Damodar Reddy, famous priest Babru Maharaj, BRS Leaders Vilas Gadewar, RSS officials Sarikonda Damodar, Krishna Das, Dr Nagesh, Venkat Reddy, Purastu Gopal and others were present.