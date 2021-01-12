Rangoli reflects Telangana culture: Telangana Jagruthi UK chief Suman

Peddapalli: Several factors like social, psychological, health, culture, tradition, spiritual are hidden behind the rangoli designs drawn by the women in front of every house in India, said Telangana Jagruthi United Kingdom president Balkuri Suman.

He attended as a chief guest at rangoli competitions held under the leadership of Telangana Jagruthi district unit president P Harika in Sultanabad town in the districton Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, B Suman said it is everyone's responsibility to protect the culture and tradition, which is becoming extinct in the present days. Telangana Jagruthi is striving hard to protect Telangana culture and tradition for the past decade, he added.

'Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntal Kavitha made the entire world to know about Telangana culture and tradition and as part of that, several programmes were conducted in London and European countries.' Suman observed drawing rangoli is like an exercise to women. Drawing rangolis is an age-old tradition and different designs were made on different occasions and festival, he added. Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, who paid a sudden visit, handed over prizes to the winners of rangoli competitions held on the occasion of Sankranti festival.

Municipal chairperson Sunitha, vice-chairperson Samatha, MPP Rama Rao, ZPHS principal Sharada, councillors Arun, Babu Rao, co-option member Md Hakeem, TRS leaders Manohar Reddy and Srinivas Goud were present along with others.