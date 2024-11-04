Rash driving lands city comedian behind bars

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police arrested standup comedian Utsav Dixit for rash and negligent driving after he crashed his high-end car into the boundary wall of KBR Park. According to police, the city-based 33-year-old comedian Utsav Dixit was booked in the suo-motu case based on the complaint by patrolling police personnel.

The complaint stated that on November 1, he collided his red Porsche AG Germany car against the boundary wall of KBR Park. He hit a tree and caused severe damage to the wall, grills, and pavement. After the incident, patrolling police staff reached the spot based on a Dial 100 call by a citizen.

On reaching the spot, it was observed that a car had hit the footpath, boundary wall, and its grill. It was found that there was no number plate found at the car. Later, on searching, a broken number plate was found inside the car.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the collision had occurred due to reckless driving resulting in losing control over the vehicle. The car’s front portion and wheels were damaged and the driver of the car had escaped.

The police said that the accused was traced and arrested after verifying the available evidence. He was sent for medical examinations for alcohol and drug tests and other procedures as per the legal provisions.

His original driving license has been seized and is being sent to the concerned RTO for disqualification as per Section 19 of the MV Act.