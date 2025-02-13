Live
Rathotsavam held at Gangapur temple
Asifabad: On the occasion of Poornima, devotees flocked to Chariotsavam as festival held at Gangapur Venkateswara Swamy Temple here on Wednesday.
The temple reverberated by chants of Swami’s name. The Chariotsavam held on the banks of Peddavagu in the evening. In the presence of thousands of devotees, the ceremonial idols were taken out in the chariot.
On the other hand, a large number of devotees came from neighboring Maharashtra apart from Asifabad district, Manchirial and Adilabad districts and worshiped Lord Venka-teswara.
Similarly, MLA Kovalakshmi couple, SP DV Srinivasa Rao, ASP Chittaranjan, MLC Dande Vitthal, DCC president Vishwa Pra-sad Rao, former MLA Atram Sakku, Swami Nee visited and offered puja. On this occasion, massive security arrange-ments were made under the supervision of SP to prevent any untoward incident.
Hundreds of shops have come up on the banks of the big river to serve the devotees who flock to the fair.