Rave party raid: 2 actresses’ blood samples test positive for drug use

Hyderabad : The blood samples of two popular Telugu actors, who attended the rave party in a farmhouse in Bengaluru on May 20 have tested positive for drug consumption, the police sources said on Thursday. Hema and Ashi Roy's blood samples tested positive.

The rave party case--initially handled by the Electronic City Police--was transferred to the Hebbagodi police station before being taken over by the Central Crime Branch. The party reportedly had MDMA pills, crystals, hydro cannabis and cocaine. The blood samples of the attendees at the busted party were sent to a laboratory for testing, according to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda.



The blood samples of 59 men and 27 women tested positive. Both Hema and Roy were present at the party. Hema, who was detained by the police, used the excuse of going to washroom to record a misleading video. She reportedly pleaded with the police not to arrest her and to keep her identity concealed.



The police raided the party titled ‘Sunrise Victory,’ which was attended by around 100 people, including techies, Telugu actors and others. MDMA, cocaine, hydro ganja, and other substances were allegedly used by those who attended. The police seized narcotic substances from the farmhouse.



State Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government aims to make Karnataka a drug-free and won’t tolerate rave parties. He warned the students who come to Karnataka for studies and engage in drug consumption and trafficking are being monitored and will be sent back to their States.

