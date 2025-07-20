Live
- Bookshelf
- Performing arts in the creative economy
- A poetic odyssey through time, memory, and mysticism
- Sanitary workers hailed for keeping Nellore city garbage-free
- Alarming rise of GI cancers in the young: Experts urge early screening and lifestyle changes
- Kailash Kher champions folk and independent music as India rediscovers its cultural soul
- Mohanlal dazzles in gender-fluid avatar for jewellery brand
- India’s millet standard gains recognition in Rome
- The quantum inflection point: AI’s next leap demands a computing revolution
- CM felicitates sanitary workers
Reach out to people to win local body polls: BJP
Hyderabad: BJP MP and party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman urged party members to develop plans to further strengthen the organisational...
Hyderabad: BJP MP and party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman urged party members to develop plans to further strengthen the organisational structure at the village level.
Addressing a workshop for the Ranga Reddy district on Saturday, he engaged with party leaders on strategies for the upcoming local body elections. State and district party leaders, along with representatives from various party wings, participated in the workshop.
Dr Laxman emphasized that the entire party supports the district leadership and urged members to make concerted efforts to ensure victory for the party’s candidates in the local body elections. He highlighted that people across the state view the BJP as a viable alternative to the BRS and Congress.
He encouraged the party cadre to rise to the expectations of the public, reach out effectively, and work toward securing the BJP’s victory in the local body elections as well as the next assembly elections to bring the party to power in Telangana.