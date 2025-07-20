Reach out to people to win local body polls: BJP

Hyderabad: BJP MP and party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman urged party members to develop plans to further strengthen the organisational structure at the village level.

Addressing a workshop for the Ranga Reddy district on Saturday, he engaged with party leaders on strategies for the upcoming local body elections. State and district party leaders, along with representatives from various party wings, participated in the workshop.

Dr Laxman emphasized that the entire party supports the district leadership and urged members to make concerted efforts to ensure victory for the party’s candidates in the local body elections. He highlighted that people across the state view the BJP as a viable alternative to the BRS and Congress.

He encouraged the party cadre to rise to the expectations of the public, reach out effectively, and work toward securing the BJP’s victory in the local body elections as well as the next assembly elections to bring the party to power in Telangana.