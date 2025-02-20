Real Estate Sees High Demand Around Hyderabad’s RRR

The Telangana government's ambitious Regional Ring Road (RRR) project, spearheaded by the Revanth Reddy administration, is set to reshape the state's infrastructure and economic landscape. The large-scale development has triggered a surge in demand for land in areas where the new road is planned, particularly around key junctions.

The earlier construction of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) had already led to a significant rise in land values across Hyderabad’s suburban regions. Investors and developers capitalized on the expansion, yielding substantial profits. With the RRR project underway, a similar trend is emerging, prompting real estate traders to secure plots strategically. Although the sector has recently experienced a slowdown, expectations remain high that land values will appreciate as the project progresses.

Developers are focusing on acquiring large parcels of land near planned junctions, aiming to establish sizable residential and commercial ventures. Based on projections, the completion of the RRR could take between 10 to 20 years. However, investors are making long-term commitments, anticipating significant financial returns. The profits reaped from the ORR boom serve as a reference point, reinforcing the belief that the RRR will generate lucrative opportunities.

The project encompasses a four-lane highway spanning 347 kilometers, designed to enhance connectivity across Telangana. Twelve major junctions are planned along the RRR, strategically linking it with national and state highways. Experts predict that these high-capacity interchanges, developed to international standards, will act as catalysts for real estate expansion in surrounding regions. Consequently, major players in the real estate sector are investing heavily in these prime locations.

Land prices along the proposed route have surged, particularly at junction points. Road-facing land near the RRR alignment is currently valued between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore per acre. Prices are even steeper at key interchanges along corridors such as the Vijayawada and Mumbai highways, where rates have escalated to Rs 3 crore per acre. Even at distances of 2 to 3 kilometers from the planned road, land is commanding prices ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 30 crore per acre. Real estate stakeholders anticipate further escalation in valuations once construction nears completion.

With large-scale land acquisitions underway, developers are launching ventures targeting both residential and commercial buyers. The market is witnessing a shift as investors look beyond immediate profits, banking on exponential appreciation in the long run. As infrastructure development gains momentum, the demand for prime land around the RRR is expected to intensify.