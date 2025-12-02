Rebel trouble haunts Congress

Hyderabad: Apart from differences of opinion among Ministers on making sarpanch elections “unanimous”, the Congress is facing rough weather in the Gram Panchayat elections as there is heavy demand for the sarpanch posts, mainly because the party is in power.

In the ongoing first phase elections, between two and six candidates from the Congress party have filed their nominations for the post of sarpanch in many of the villages. This has become a headache for the ruling party as it is bound to harm the winning prospects of the candidate backed by the party in the local body elections.

In the first phase, the elections would be held for 4,236 panchayats. However, more than 25,000 nominations have been filed for the sarpanch posts! The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is December 3rd and the elections will be held on December 11. Most of the multiple nominations are from candidates belonging to the ruling Congress party.

Amidst this disturbing trend, the ruling party has been putting serious efforts to make unofficial party candidates withdraw their nominations to ensure that the candidates supported by the party do not lose in the elections. It is learnt that the party has been making all-out efforts to convince the rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations.

This being so, in many cases, the MLAs or in-charges (where there is no MLA) concerned have already given their consent to one of the multiple ‘party’ candidates. Hence, they have been trying to make the other candidates withdraw from the fray. Towards this end, party leaders (MLAs and in-charges) have been assuring the defiant rebels of party positions or luring them by offering money. Yet, some of the coaxed rebels are making light of the “orders” of MLAs and in-charges, hoping that they would ultimately get the party’s support.

However, in some villages, the candidates backed by the party are requesting the other candidates in the fray to withdraw their nominations. In some other villages, such candidates are threatening rebellious party candidates to withdraw their nominations.

One of the candidates contesting for the sarpanch position from the Suryapet district said on condition of anonymity that he got the party’s support easily. “However, I am facing troubles only from my party leaders. Six are in the fray along with me from the Congress party. The time is less for the campaign, but I am facing this problem before election”.

In another village, a leader (earlier he was in the BRS party) filed his nomination expecting Congress’ support. It is learnt that he told the ruling party leaders that he will spend nearly Rs.70 lakh to Rs.1 crore if the need arises. However, he is yet to convince the hardcore Congress loyalist, who has filed his nomination despite

being weak in terms of money, to withdraw from the fray. The discussions among the party leaders on this case are still on.

A senior Congress leader from the party said that the party is trying to make the recalcitrant candidates withdraw their nominations on December 3 as the party doesn’t want to see rebel troubles in the elections. The opposition parties’ candidates will benefit if the Congress’ rebels remain in the fray, he commented. One of the party’s MLAs made it clear that he will announce the candidate supported by the party on Tuesday and that decision will be “final”.

However, some smart and confident leaders have already shifted their loyalties to other political parties, seeking their support. Such candidates have been getting the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party to contest the ongoing elections as jockeying for sarpanch posts is very less within the BJP.