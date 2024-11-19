Live
Record Cannabis Burn in Telangana: Police Destroy Goods Worth Rs. 37 Crore
Hyderabad: In an operation aimed at curbing the illegal drug trade, the Telangana Police have destroyed a record quantity of cannabis (ganja), valued at Rs. 37 crore. The operation, conducted in the outskirts of Hyderabad, marks one of the largest drug burnings in the state's history.
The cannabis was seized during various anti-narcotic operations across the state over the past year. Police officials stated that the large-scale operation was part of their ongoing efforts to eliminate the illegal drug trade, which has been a persistent problem in several parts of Telangana.
According to police sources, the cannabis was confiscated from multiple sources, including smuggling networks operating from neighboring states. The seized drugs were brought to the designated incineration site, where they were burned in the presence of officials and media personnel.