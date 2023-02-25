Red Cross distributes protein food to TB patients

Indian Red Cross Society Karimnagar distributed protein food to poor patients suffering from TB, under the leadership of secratary Vootkuri Radhakrishna Reddy on Friday.





Speaking on the occasion, Radhakrishna Reddy said that the programme of distributing hygienic food has been going on for the last three months by the Red Cross Society for the needy patients in Karimnagar district.

He said that they were giving the food items at the Red Cross Blood Centre at 10.30 am on the 23rd of every month, he added that the Indian Red Cross Society's ambition is to make people healthier without protein deficiency, He called the youth to donate blood and become life givers to the country.



