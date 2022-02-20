Regional parties alliance is impossible without a national party, says BJP MLA Etela Rajender

BJP MLA Etela Rajender has criticised Chief Minister KCR for visiting Mumbai and termed it as a plan to escape the public outrage on his government. He made it clear that an alliance of regional parties is not possible without a national party. The former minister was incensed that the governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was insulted in Medaram by not following protocol.



Etela Rajender recalled that Prime Minister Modi had phoned and wished KCR on his birthday and reminded him that it was not the individuals but the systems that were important.

Responding to Minister KTR's warning that there will be attacks on BJP cadre, Etela Rajender has said that the minister has to realise that the attacks will give only temporary victory.

Etela further said that the government is putting VROs in serious trouble and alleged that KCR was not sincere about releasing notifications. He said young people were not getting married due to unemployment.