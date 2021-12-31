Release scholarships, reimburse fees, demand BC students

Nalgonda: BC Student Union's bandh of educational institutions in the district was successful on Thursday, claim its leaders.

Speaking on this occasion, BC Student Union district president Aitagoni Janardhan Goud demanded the State government to address the problems of the students as well as release the pending fees reimbursement of 14 lakh students and scholarships.

He expressed his concern over the government's stubborn attitude towards increasing the mess charges in tune with rising prices.

Even after seven years of the formation of Telangana State, it is unfortunate that the State government has not increased the mess charges even once, he added

Owners of educational institutions are warning students that they will be given certificates only if they pay the fees, making it very difficult for students to pursue higher studies, he informed.

He demanded the State government to increase mess charges from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000.

He further demanded for construction of buildings for Gurukul schools and advised the state government to provide infrastructure in the existing rented buildings in the interest of students of neglected sections.

BC Youth Association district president Munnasu Prasannakumar, Student Union general secretary Kannaboina Raju Yadav, Pogaku Ravikumar, Mandala Yadagiri Yadav, Pandla Harikrishna, Ramya, Nandini , Suresh, Mahesh and others participated.