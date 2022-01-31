Renowned Telangana photographer Bharat Bhushan passes away

Renowned photographer and photojournalist Bharat Bhushan passed away in the wee hours of today at his residence in Hyderabad. Bharat Bhushan is said to have been suffering from multiple health issues for some time.

Bharat Bhushan was known for popularizing Telangana by capturing Telangana's lifestyle and culture.

Born in erstwhile Warangal district to Gudimalla Anasuya and Lakshminarayana, Bhushan worked for several English and Telugu newspapers. Over the years, Bhushan popularized culture and tradition especially Bathukamma and rural life through his photography.

He was trained in photography and painting under his master Murali Krishna and took the job as photographer in 1970s. He was given the best photography awards on the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during first anniversary celebrations of Telangana state. He was also awarded with lifetime achievement award by Telugu University.

On learning the news, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Bharat Bhushan and expressed heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family. He recalled his services in the photography work for popularising the culture and tradition of the state through his art and photography.

Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Koppula Eshwar, T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, Errabelli Dayakar, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Satyavati Rathod also extended condolences to the bereaved family.